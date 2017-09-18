Case settled against HCPD officer fired for lying in drug investigation

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The lawsuit against an Horry County police officer fired earlier in the month after investigators say he wasn’t truthful in an affidavit has been settled, documents confirm.

The disciplinary report from Horry County filed September 15, 2017 states that Kent Donald, an officer with the Horry County Police Department, “misrepresented the truth” in an affidavit filed in 2008 while working on a narcotics investigation.

Donald is accused of presenting, under oath, a warrant against a suspect that wasn’t truthful.

On the disciplinary report, there is a space reserved for Donald’s response, but he refused to comment on the accusations.

The report recommends that Donald be terminated for the offense. Horry County spokesperson Kelly Brosky confirms Donald was terminated September 15, 2017.

Officer Kent Donald and the Horry County Police Department were named in a lawsuit filed October 2016 alleging that Alex Lorenzo Robinson was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine in August 2009 based on evidence found after a search warrant was issued by a judge upon information provided by officer Donald.

“Donald knowingly and deliberately provided false information to secure said search warrant. As a direct consequence, [Robinson] was arrested and detained,” the lawsuit states.

Robinson’s case was tried by a jury in November of 2011, and he was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the lawsuit. The document also says Robinson’s conviction was later reversed by the SC Court of Appeals in 2016 and he was released from prison in March 2016 after already serving five years of the sentence.

The lawsuit alleges Robinson suffered physical and emotional damages as a result of being imprisoned for more than six years, and the false affidavit filed by Donald was an “unlawful and abusive application of the criminal process.”

Donald’s attorneys filed an answer to the lawsuit on November 23, 2016, that denied the claim that he knowingly and deliberately provided false information that ultimately led to Robinson’s arrest.

The court order filed on September 21 confirms the case has been settled and the lawsuit has since been dismissed.