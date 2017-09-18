Motorcyclist killed after trying to pass vehicle in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Officials with the SC Highway Patrol say one driver was taken to the hospital and another motorist was killed Monday afternoon in Florence County.

Cpl. Sonny Collins says the collision happened on Highway 301 near Kelly Crossroads around 12:35 p.m. Monday.

According to SC Highway Patrol, both the motorcyclist and a Toyota vehicle were traveling west on Highway 301. The Toyota was turning left when the motorcycle passed the Toyota in a no passing zone and struck the vehicle.

The motorcycle operator was not wearing a helmet and died as a result of the crash. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital.

The identity of the motorcyclist killed in the accident has not been released by the coroner’s office.