Myrtle Beach man gets 15 years for cocaine charges

CONWAY, SC – According to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s office, a Myrtle Beach man was convicted of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them last week.

The press release from the solicitors office also adds, this is his third such offense.

An Horry County jury convicted Eugene Hardy, 50 of third-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine and judge Steven H. John sentenced Hardy to 15 years in prison following the conviction.

In addition to the conviction, Hardy also had three separate pending charges of distribution of cocaine base as well, court officials said. Those charges will be dismissed as a result of this trial.