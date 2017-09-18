Recipe: Tom Brady’s Brady Bowl

In his new book, “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance” (published by Simon & Schuster, a CBS company), New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady writes:

“When I was younger, I had a horrible diet! I ate processed meats, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on white bread, muffins, doughnuts, hot dogs, nachos with cheese out of a tin can, breakfast cereal — you name it. I rarely drank water; I mostly drank milk, juice, and soda. I’ve talked a lot in this book about my improvement over the years, and I believe a big reason is the changes I’ve made in my nutrition. Looking back, why wasn’t I as good as I could have been in high school? Why was I a late bloomer? Why couldn’t I compete with those other guys? I really didn’t give myself a chance, based on the diet I was following. One reason I’ve improved over the years is that the foods I eat today are nutrient dense and good for me, and I limit anything that could cause inflammation.”

His book features recipes for healthy meals, snacks and smoothies, including the Brady Bowl, which sounds perfect for munching on while watching the Super Bowl-winning Patriots play.

Test the recipe below — and don’t miss Norah O’Donnell’s profile of Tom Brady on CBS’ “Sunday Morning” September 17!

Brady Bowl

Brady writes, “This recipe is quick and easy to prepare, but still combines a variety of delicious flavors and interesting textures.”

MAKING LEMONGRASS CURRY SAUCE

4-inch lemongrass stalk (smashed)

2 cups water

¼ cup raw cashews

¼ cup raw Brazil nuts

½ Tbsp. lime juice

1 tsp. rice wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. curry powder

Salt to taste

Directions:

In a saucepan over medium heat, bring lemongrass and water to a boil, and simmer down to about ¾ cup of total liquid.

Strain and put into a high-powered blender with nuts, lime juice, vinegar, and curry powder and blend until smooth. Season with salt.

PREPARING SWEET POTATOES, BROCCOLI, AND KALE AND ASSEMBLING BOWL

¾ cup quinoa (soaked and cooked)

1 cup kale (chopped)

½ cup broccoli (small florets)

1 medium sweet potato

1 Tbsp. shredded carrot

½ Tbsp. garlic (minced)

1 Tbsp. tamari almonds (chopped)

1 Tbsp. coconut oil

Salt to taste

2 Tbsp. water

2 Tbsp. lemongrass curry sauce

FOR SWEET POTATOES:

Scrub sweet potato under cold water, dry, and bake at 375°F for 25 minutes. Let cool and cut into wedges, then toss with ½ Tbsp. coconut oil and salt. Lay wedges cut side up on a perforated sheet pan lined with parchment paper and bake at 375°F for 35 minutes (until crispy).

FOR BROCCOLI:

In a small sauté pan over medium heat, add 2 Tbsp. water and broccoli. Cover and steam for 1 minute. Remove broccoli and wipe pan dry.

FOR KALE:

In a small sauté pan over medium heat, toast garlic in ½ Tbsp. coconut oil until golden brown. Turn off heat, add kale, and cover for 1 minute (until kale is wilted). Arrange all components side by side in a bowl. Serve 2 Tbsp. of lemongrass curry sauce and almonds on the side.

From “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance” by Tom Brady, published by Simon & Schuster, a division CBS. Copyright (c) 2017 by Tom Brady. Reprinted by permission.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.