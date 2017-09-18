The Blitz Rankings – Week 5

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – We are almost halfway through the high school football regular season, pretty hard to believe. Here are our latest Blitz HS Football rankings as we head into Week 5 this Thursday and Friday night. The numbers are the right-hand side of their records indicate movement up and down the poll.

Chris Parks:

Dillon (4-0) North Myrtle Beach (5-0) +2 Conway (4-0) -1 Lamar (5-0) -1 Hartsville (4-1) Scotland County (2-1) +2 Latta (4-1) +1 Hemingway (4-0) +1 Carvers Bay (4-1) +1 Lake View (3-1) -3

Julia Morris:

Conway (4-0) Dillon (4-0) Lamar (5-0) North Myrtle Beach (5-0) Scotland County (2-1) Hartsville (4-1) Latta (4-1) Lake View (3-1) Hemingway (4-0) Carvers Bay (4-1)