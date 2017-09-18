The Blitz Rankings – Week 5

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – We are almost halfway through the high school football regular season, pretty hard to believe. Here are our latest Blitz HS Football rankings as we head into Week 5 this Thursday and Friday night. The numbers are the right-hand side of their records indicate movement up and down the poll.
Chris Parks:
- Dillon (4-0)
- North Myrtle Beach (5-0) +2
- Conway (4-0) -1
- Lamar (5-0) -1
- Hartsville (4-1)
- Scotland County (2-1) +2
- Latta (4-1) +1
- Hemingway (4-0) +1
- Carvers Bay (4-1) +1
- Lake View (3-1) -3
Julia Morris:
- Conway (4-0)
- Dillon (4-0)
- Lamar (5-0)
- North Myrtle Beach (5-0)
- Scotland County (2-1)
- Hartsville (4-1)
- Latta (4-1)
- Lake View (3-1)
- Hemingway (4-0)
- Carvers Bay (4-1)