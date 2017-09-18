The Blitz Rankings – Week 5

By Published:

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – We are almost halfway through the high school football regular season, pretty hard to believe.  Here are our latest Blitz HS Football rankings as we head into Week 5 this Thursday and Friday night.  The numbers are the right-hand side of their records indicate movement up and down the poll.

Chris Parks:

  1. Dillon (4-0)
  2. North Myrtle Beach (5-0) +2
  3. Conway (4-0) -1
  4. Lamar (5-0) -1
  5. Hartsville (4-1)
  6. Scotland County (2-1) +2
  7. Latta (4-1) +1
  8. Hemingway (4-0) +1
  9. Carvers Bay (4-1) +1
  10. Lake View (3-1) -3

Julia Morris:

  1. Conway (4-0)
  2. Dillon (4-0)
  3. Lamar (5-0)
  4. North Myrtle Beach (5-0)
  5. Scotland County (2-1)
  6. Hartsville (4-1)
  7. Latta (4-1)
  8. Lake View (3-1)
  9. Hemingway (4-0)
  10. Carvers Bay (4-1)

