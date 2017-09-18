Tidelands Health launches new health and wellness program for people 50 and older

GEORGETOWN, SC – Tidelands Health is launching a new, free program to help people 50 and older live stronger, happier, healthier lives. “Better for Life” offers members a broad variety of benefits, including invitations to health screenings and programs and special discounts from Tidelands Health and select community partners. It is open to all residents of the region ages 50 and older, and membership is free. People can sign up at tidelandshealth.org/betterforlife.

“There’s a common misconception that the choices we make when we’re younger put us on a health trajectory that can’t be changed as we age,” said Bruce Bailey, president and CEO of Tidelands Health. “But studies show that’s not true – the decisions we make as older adults can have a profound impact on our risk for heart disease, diabetes and other common conditions. “Better for Life connects members with tools they can use to make positive choices for the future.”