Trio from Myrtle Beach plead guilty to conducting gambling business

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Monday, United States Attorney Beth Drake announced three men pleaded guilty to charges related to a gambling business.

Lawson Mangum, 65, Anthony Todd, 48, and Herbert Todd, 49, pleaded guilty in federal court in Florence to conducting an illegal gambling business.

The evidence presented at the guilty plea hearing established that the trio worked along with at least two other individuals operating illegal gambling businesses in the Myrtle Beach area beginning as early as 2014.

Mangum supplied the gambling machines to the Todd brothers who then installed the machines at their various gambling locations. The Todd brothers collected the gambling proceeds from the machines and split the proceeds with Mangum. During the execution of multiple search warrants, SLED agents and ICE-Homeland Security Investigations seized over 50 illegal gambling machines. Ledgers seized during the search of one of these locations revealed that during January 2014 to August 2015, this gambling operation realized a profit of over $218,000.

The maximum penalty the defendants can receive is imprisonment for five years and a fine of $250,000.