Veiled companies plan to invest millions, bring jobs to Dillon County

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Three different companies want to invest a combined $117 million and bring hundreds of jobs to Dillon County.

At 5.5 percent, Dillon County’s unemployment rate is 14th highest out of the state’s 46 counties, but county council hopes to change that ranking. With the Inland Port coming to Dillon County, council members say companies are looking to invest.

In Monday’s meeting, council members approved the third reading for a project with the code name “Honey Hill,” where an unidentified company plans to invest $15 million in Dillon County and bring about 100 jobs.

The second reading of another secret project was approved. “Project Bio” plans for a company to invest $12 million in the county and add another 100 jobs to the area.

County officials say a 6 percent tax incentive has been offered to both companies.

“I think people are going to be excited,” predicts Archie Scott, Dillon County Council Chair. “Certainly people will be able to meet their obligations and pay their bills to support their families.”

Dillon County Administrator Rodney Berry said the case between the county and the school board is not good for the county’s image. The county treasurer filed a lawsuit against the county claiming the original approved budget was not legal. A judge agreed but did not make a call on whether or not the county must give the school district $319,000 of the county budget.

“We’re getting calls that never dreamed that I would get on prospect (companies) that want to be located near the Inland Port,” says Berry. “That’s by way of my excitement because this (lawsuit) is very negative that we’re here today. But there is a bigger picture.”

Council is also wrapping up negotiations with a Harbor Freight for a $90 million expansion expected to bring 200 to 400 jobs.

Recently, an ordinance was approved to create an industrial park with Marion County.

Berry says once the negotiations are complete, the county will reveal which companies plan to move to Dillon County.