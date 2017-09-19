$100K bond halved for driver in deadly Chattanooga school bus crash that killed 6

By Published:
A school bus is carried away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Chattanooga, Tenn, from the site where it crashed on Monday. The bus driver, Johnthony Walker, 24, has been arrested on charges including vehicular homicide, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. The crash killed at least five elementary school students. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – A judge has cut in half a bond of more than $100,000 for the driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students last year.

An order in Hamilton County Criminal Court last week says Johnthony Walker must use GPS monitoring and cannot drive motor vehicles if he is released on the lowered $50,000 bond.

Judge Don Poole wrote that the 25-year-old hadn’t been in trouble prior to the crash; is responsible and held two jobs; has strong family and community ties; and had responsible people vouching for him in court or via letters.

Authorities say Walker was speeding Nov. 21 when he wrecked on a curvy Chattanooga road while carrying 37 children.

Walker remains in jail in isolation on 34 charges, including six vehicular homicide counts.

