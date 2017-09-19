Break-in suspect in custody after hour long search in Timmonsville

By Published:

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Officials say they have found the man accused of trying to break into a home in Florence County Tuesday afternoon after an hour long manhunt.

Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown says the suspect tried to break into a home with an adult and an infant inside on Honda Way.

Police have not identified the suspect, but they do say the male was captured an hour after the manhunt was launched near the scene of the attempted break in with help from Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Nobody was hurt, Chief Brown confirms.

 

