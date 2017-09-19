Conway approves changes to fireworks ordinance

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The City of Conway passed changes Monday night to its fireworks ordinance.

Conway City Council started taking a second look at when fireworks could be discharged after its police department received numerous complaints in July.

Under the changes passed, the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks is allowed:

From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4

From 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve to 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day

People who want to shoot off fireworks at any other time will need a special event permit that is given by city council, according to the ordinance. Previously, people living in Conway were only allowed to set off consumer-grade fireworks on July 4th and New year’s Eve until 12:30 a.m.

The updated ordinance also makes it illegal to offer or sell permissible fireworks to children under the age of 16, unless accompanied by a parent. Previous language in the ordinance set that age limit at 14.