Deputies launch manhunt after suspect runs from traffic stop in Marlboro County

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect near Old Wire Road in Marlboro County.

According to Lt. Sara Alberri with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were chasing a vehicle when it stopped on Old Wire Road and the subject ran away around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Department are on their way to help with the search, Lt. Alberri said.

Officials have not announced any information about the suspect or why deputies were chasing the vehicle in the first place.