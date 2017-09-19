Did you make the switch? Download the new WBTW News app

(WBTW) — Stay on top of the latest news, weather, sports and traffic from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas with the free WBTW Mobile News app. You’ll have access to weather radars, breaking news, video, photos and live streaming newscasts all at the tap of your finger.

What’s New?

We’ve redesigned the News13 app for smartphones and tablets to make it easier than ever before to get the latest local, national and world news right at your fingertips. Our easy-to-use interface allows you to swipe from one story to the next, giving you constantly updated new information every time you open the app.

In addition to the latest articles and videos from the WBTW Newsroom, you’ll also now be able to watch live newscasts, enter contests and get automatic weather alerts based on your location right from one convenient application. It’s everything you love about News13 right in the palm of your hand.

How do I get it?

If you have the old WBTW News App and you’re using an Apple device, all you have to do is update to the newest version through the app store. If you have automatic updates turned on, you’ll get the new version automatically the next time your phone is set to take app updates. If you don’t have the app, all you have to do is search for “WBTW” on the Apple App store.

Android users will need to download the new version off of Google Play, regardless if you have the old version or not.

App Store Description

Live News13 broadcasts of newscasts and major events

Current news and StormTracker13 weather is featured right on the home screen

Navigate easily through local news and information that’s important to you

Stay informed of breaking news with push alerts

View local news videos embedded within stories or at full screen

Understand how weather will affect you with local forecasts, radar, maps and video

Alerts for severe weather and closings/delays appear on the home screen

See the latest traffic conditions on an interactive map

Help shape local coverage by submitting photos and news tips

Easily share interesting articles via e-mail, SMS, Facebook(R), Twitter(TM), and more