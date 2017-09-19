Fire crews battle blaze at Marion County car crushing business

MARION, SC (WBTW) – The Marion Rural Fire Department says multiple fire crews are fighting a large fire on Ellerbee Court Tuesday morning.

Fire officials report on the Marion Rural Fire Department Facebook page that the call came in around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday for a large brush fire at Don’s Car Crushing, located at 3137 Ellerbee Court. Fire officials say multiple crews are fighting the blaze including, Temperance Hill Fire Department, City of Marion Fire Department, City of Mullins Fire and Rescue, Windy Hill, Dillon County, and Rains Fire Department.

The fire was under control within two hours, but Marion Rural Fire officials say fire crews will remain on scene to completely extinguish the blaze.

Officials have not commented on a possible cause of the fire.

