Florence Traffic Safety Unit reports August violation numbers

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office reports numbers from the month of August for traffic and criminal citations and arrests made by the new Traffic Safety Unit.

According to Major Mike Nunn with the sheriff’s office, the unit consists of six deputies whose primary focus is to “reduce the number of traffic collisions and fatalities” in the county. The deputies narrow their focus to the violations which most often lead to crashes and road deaths namely, speeding, drinking and driving, and not wearing a seatbelt.

For the month of August, the unit reports:

Traffic Violations

DUI: 19

Seatbelt: 100

Child Restraint Violations: 13

Speeding: 146

Driving Under Suspension: 47

Driving Without a License: 08

Uninsured Motorist: 12

Other Traffic Violations: 343

Total number of Traffic Citations: 688

Criminal Violations

Drug Arrests: 15

Fugitive Arrests: 4

Total Criminal Violations: 19

Collisions Investigated: 4

Safety Presentations: 1

Traffic Safety Checkpoints: 1

Traffic Safety Unit Total Contacts: 711