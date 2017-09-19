Hearing scheduled for act that would grant Lumbee full federal recognition

WASHINGTON – The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Indian, Insular, and Alaska Native Affairs announced Tuesday that a hearing has been scheduled for Congressman Robert Pittenger’s Lumbee Recognition Act.

The tribe has been seeking full federal recognition since 1888, the press release from the congressman says.

Congress recognized the Lumbee Tribe in 1956, but prevented the tribe from receiving federal benefits. As a result, the Lumbee Tribe is not eligible for economic development programs through the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and following Hurricane Matthew was unable to receive disaster relief in the same way other federally-recognized tribes were.

“This is the next step in bringing Lumbee recognition up for a vote,” said Congressman Pittenger. “We are working closely with the Lumbee Tribe and other leaders to ensure a strong showing next Tuesday.”

Earlier this month, Congressman Pittenger hosted Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin for a meeting with House Natural Resources Chairman Rob Bishop to urge the scheduling of a committee hearing on H.R. 3650.

The legislative hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, September 26, according to the release from Congressman Pittenger.