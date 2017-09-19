Neighbor 2 Neighbor seeks volunteer drivers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Roxanne Mills and Julie Schultz with Neighbor to Neighbor joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Tuesday to talk about the organization’s growing need for volunteers.

The following is a summary of their work and needs, provided by the organization:

Neighbor to Neighbor of South Carolina (N2NSC) is a local, award winning, 501c3 non profit organization fighting adult isolation through transportation. N2NSC coordinates volunteer drivers with homebound seniors and adults with disabilities in the Grand Strand Area. Our Client Neighbors my request rides to life sustaining and life enhancing destinations. Some of the most popular destinations include medical facilities, grocery stores, pharmacies, salons/barbershops, and senior centers. We are currently in need of more volunteer drivers in order to keep up with the demand for transportation from our homebound neighbors. We are wishing to expand our services and continue to fight senior isolation in more ways, but we need volunteers willing to drive in order to do so. We want those in the Grand Strand, who would like to become a volunteer driver, to attend an upcoming recruitment event, that we are calling N2N 100.

Mill and Schultz said in 2016, N2NSC volunteers provided 6,032 free rides. N2NSC receives an average of 30 new client applications each month but only about five new volunteer drivers.

People who are interested in volunteering can attended an upcoming recruitment event to get more details. Those who are interested should call ahead to be sure there will be enough lunch for everyone. Sign up at 843-839-0702. Details are also available at www.gracefullyaging.org, or at facebook.com/gracefullyaging.

Recruitment events begin at 11:30 a.m. in the following locations and dates:

Socastee Library, Sept. 21

North Myrtle Beach Library, Sept. 28

Conway Library, Oct. 4

Waccamaw Branch Library, Oct. 17