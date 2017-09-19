Police locate alleged burglars hiding inside Marion restaurant

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion police say two people were arrested for burglary this weekend after officers found the suspects hiding in the business they’re accused of breaking into.

Chief Dewayne Tennie of the Marion Police Department confirms Quashayn Maleek Bethea and Devon Keysean Bethea, both of Marion, were arrested Sunday.

Marion Police Department officers were called to Cabanas Grill in Marion after the alarm went off. When they arrived, investigators noticed the back door to the restaurant was open. When officers entered the restaurant, they located both subjects hiding inside, according to Chief Tennie.

Quashayn and Devon Bethea were both charged with second degree burglary, conspiracy, malicious damage to real property, petit larceny and possession of alcohol by a person under 21 years of age. Devon also faces an additional charge for possession of burglary tools, according to the release.