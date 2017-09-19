StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Sunny, warm weather will continue through the middle of the week. High pressure will control our weather this week, bringing sunshine and high temperatures in the 80s. Some spots may hit 90 on Wednesday. Hurricane Jose is currently far to the east of Cape Hatteras, and moving away from the Carolinas. Waves at the beaches should calm down a bit over the next few days. Hurricane Maria will move through the Caribbean over the next few days, and could send large waves toward the Carolinas by the end of the week. High pressure will control our weather into the weekend. It may weaken enough Thursday and Friday for a few widely scattered showers to develop, but rain chances over the next seven days will stay low.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 86-88 inland, 84-85 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 66-68 inland, 70-71 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 85-90.