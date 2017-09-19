Toys “R” Us files for bankruptcy as holiday season approaches

Toys “R” Us said Monday the company’s “approximately 1,600 Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us stores around the world — the vast majority of which are profitable — are continuing to operate as usual.”

Many of Toys “R” Us’ current woes can be traced to the $6.6 billion sale of the company in 2005 to a group of investors including private equity giants KKR and Bain Capital and Vornado Realty Trust, according to Davidowitz, adding that other retail chains have experienced the same problem.

As a result of the biillons in debt, Toys “R” Us wasn’t able to make the investments it needed to compete with its rivals in areas such as online sales, Davidowitz said. Toys “R” Us has struggled to boost web sales since then.

After a disastrous 1999 holiday season where many consumers didn’t get their gifts until after Christmas, Toys “R” Us formed a joint venture the following year with Amazon to supply the e-commerce giant with some toy products. Toys “R” Us filed suit in 2004, alleging that Amazon failed to live up to its end of the bargain. Amazon and Toys “R” Us settled the case in 2009.

Toys “R” Us has spent about $100 million over the past few years to improve its e-commerce business. Chief Executive David Brandon told analysts last June that the company’s Babies “R” Us baby-products business was hurt by problems with an online registry tool and the lack of a subscription feature that would enable parents to receive regular shipments of diapers and other baby goods.

What the future holds for Toys “R” Us isn’t clear. As Davidowitz noted, the retailer still has a valuable brand that might interest a buyer, although he wasn’t sure who would buy it.

As credit rating agency Moody’s put it in a report last June: “We believe Toys ‘R’ Us remains a compelling competitive force in the toy and baby sub-segment of retail, however it is also our view that Toys’ competitive position continues to suffer challenges as a result of many of its larger, better-capitalized competitors such as Walmart, Target and Amazon using toys as traffic-drivers to both brick-and-mortar locations and websites, especially during the key holiday season, which seems to begin earlier every year.”