Win money for college by showing off school spirit

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Calling all Clemson Tiger and South Carolina Gamecock fans! You can win football tickets and money for college by showing off your school spirit.

It’s part of a new contest promoted by the South Carolina State Treasurer’s Office.

Anne Waters is already saving to make sure her 12-year-old son Eli can head to college. After the family moved to the Upstate, she’s hoping he’ll pick Clemson.

“It’s something that’s very important. It’s just as though we were saving for a car, or a house or something else,” Waters said.

Gamecock-lover Tracey Anderson is already saving for her seven-year-old step-daughter to go to college.

“Me and her dad, we both work full-time, and we’re also trying to buy a house so it’s ‘save here, save there,’” Anderson said.

The State Treasurer’s Office is helping people save for college by showing off their love of football.

Any Tiger or Gamecock fan that posts a picture of their child showing off their school spirit will be entered to win four tickets to a Clemson or South Carolina game. The winners also get $529 for a Future Scholar fund.

“It’s a lot of fun, but we also know that we’re helping people evade that debt that just cripples people,” said Curtis Loftis, the State Treasurer.

To enter the contest, post the picture on Facebook using the hashtag #FutureScholarHoller. For more details on the contest, click here.