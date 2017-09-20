AMBER ALERT: Police search for missing 3-month-old from Clyde, NC

CLYDE, NC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is asking residents throughout the state to be on the lookout for a missing infant out of North Carolina and the two people police believe abducted the child.

According to an Amber Alert message from SLED, a 3-month-old infant was abducted from a home at 222 Northwood Drive, Clyde, North Carolina around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials say the non-custodial parents abducted their 3-month-old infant and are traveling from North Carolina and possibly heading to Ocala, Florida or Valdosta, Georgia.

Police say the duo may be driving a blue 2001 Ford Mustang or GMC Suburban.

The subjects are Rex Cochran, described as a 39-year-old white male, standing about 5′ 7″, weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and Heather Cochran. Heather is described as a 31-year-old white woman, standing about 5′ 4″, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

The makes and models of the vehicles the Cochrans may be in are a blue 2001 Ford Mustang with unknown tags or a gray 1999 GMC Suburban with tag number 489-AWH.

Anyone with information related to the Cochrans whereabouts is asked to call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina at (828) 452-6666.