Darlington city council rebids storm water project

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss bids for the South West Darlington Storm Water Project. The meeting lasted only 10 minutes. City Manager Howard Garland said council voted to rebid the entire project because the bids they received were higher than they expected.

Wilhelmina P. Johnson said she has lived in Darlington for years and wants to see action.

“Whatever’s being done now should’ve been done 50 more years ago,” said Johnson.

Earlier this year in May, the city received a 445 thousand dollar grant to help fund the project. Garland said the council projected the cost for the project to be 1.7 million dollars. City Council received two bids, the first had a base bid of $2,147,426 and the second had a base bid of $2,933,701 dollars but neither bid was accepted. Garland said the city didn’t have the money to fill the difference between the bid and the grant.

The storm water project would allow the city to put pipes in several ditches to help the drainage problem. Garland and Johnson both agreed the drainage issue is nothing new.

“Storm drainage is a problem we’ve had for decades in Darlington and we’re starting to address that now,” Garland said.

Residents who live on Chalmer street said they have dealt with one ditch in particular that they want fixed first. Neighbors said the ditch caused a nasty odor among other problems including and increase in mosquitos and they also said it was a safety concern for children in the area because of its depth.

Johnson said she is happy to see this problem finally be addressed.

“All you have to do is listen to the news and for once you’re hearing some things that should’ve been heard many many years ago,” Johnson said.

Darlington City Council will meet again on Tuesday, October 10th at 2 p.m. to rebid the project and again that evening at 6 p.m. to discuss the bids.