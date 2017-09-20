Darlington County Fire District dedicates new fire truck

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW)- A new firetruck is now available to respond to emergencies on the western side of Darlington County.

Darlington County Fire District held a special ceremony to dedicate a new truck Wednesday evening at the Pine Ridge Fire Department.

The new equipment will help crews assist in protecting communities in Ashland, Kellytown, Clyde, Lake Robinson, and Pond Hollow. Pine Ridge Fire Chief Ricky Flowers says the new truck has several unique features.

“This truck is special because, not only can it pump water whenever it gets to a fire, it takes a lot of water with it. So that’s really important to us especially in a rural setting. Our goal whenever we show up is to have as much water as possible and this truck is a huge help to us,” Chief Flowers says.

The new truck will replace one of the original firetrucks that was purchased when the Darlington County Fire District was organized in 1987.