FBI investigation nets 16 arrests in Marion County

MARION, SC (WBTW) – The US attorneys office says 16 people were arrested on drug charges after FBI agents conducted an investigation in Marion County Wednesday afternoon.

The following people were taken into custody this week and arraigned Thursday morning in federal court.

Glenn Quanta Pernell- conspiracy to distribute narcotics; 5 kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance, and a kilogram or more of a mixture or substance containing heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance

Donald Lee Robinson- conspiracy to distribute narcotics; 5 kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance, and a kilogram or more of a mixture or substance containing heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance

Antonio Debor Gowans- conspiracy to distribute narcotics; 5 kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance, and a kilogram or more of a mixture or substance containing heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance

Danielle Johnnie Sarvis- conspiracy to distribute narcotics; 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance

Whitney Sad’e Pernell- conspiracy to distribute narcotics; 5 kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance, and a kilogram or more of a mixture or substance containing heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance

Hattie F Pernell- conspiracy to distribute narcotics; a quantity of cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance

Fatima Flesinears Ford- conspiracy to distribute narcotics; 5 kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance, and a kilogram or more of a mixture or substance containing heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance

Myra L Dixon- conspiracy to distribute narcotics; 5 kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance

Cynthia Jantoria Williams- conspiracy to distribute narcotics; 5 kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance, and a quantity of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance

Santerrio Montinez Smith- conspiracy to distribute narcotics; 5 kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine and 280 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine base (commonly known as “crack” cocaine), both Schedule II controlled substances, and 100 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance

Dantrell Markeis Smith- conspiracy to distribute narcotics; 5 kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine and 280 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine base (commonly known as “crack” cocaine), both Schedule II controlled substances, and a quantity of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance

Kevin Gerard Mullins- conspiracy to distribute narcotics; 5 kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance, and a 100 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance

Terrence Vernon Dunlap- conspiracy to distribute narcotics; 5 kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance, and 100 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance

Stacey Vallario Fuller- conspiracy to distribute narcotics; 5 kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine and 280 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine base (commonly known as “crack” cocaine), both Schedule II controlled substances, and a quantity of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance

Kevin Barry Myers- conspiracy to distribute narcotics; 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance, and 100 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance

Elijah Tyrone Davis- conspiracy to distribute narcotics; 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance, and a quantity of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance

Jerie Reaves lives on Vincent Street and said when she woke up Wednesday, she saw several police cars at two houses down the road from her home. Two neighbors said they noticed officers in the area when they were leaving for work around 4:30 Wednesday morning.

Reaves said she had no idea there was a federal investigation happening down the street. She said both ends of Vincent Street were completely blocked off to the public.

“It was a lot of people out walking around the neighborhood but we couldn’t come down the street,” said Reaves.

She said her neighborhood is typically quiet and it doesn’t see a lot of police activity, however Reaves said she has seen officers in the area before.

“Earlier this summer we had a home invasion here at one of those houses,” Reaves said.