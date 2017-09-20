Florence Family YMCA will host its Second Annual Dog Day at the Pool in October

FLORENCE, SC – The Florence Family YMCA will host its Second Annual Dog Day at the Pool on Sunday, October 1, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the YMCA’s outdoor pool. It’s a fundraiser for the Florence Family YMCA Annual Campaign.

There is a $10/pre-registration – 1 dog and his/her human(s) or $15/day of the event fee.

This is a dog only swim. Dog owners may wade up to a foot deep into the water at the beach to encourage your dog to play. All dogs must show proof of rabies, distemper and Bordetella (kennel cough) vaccinations as well as be spayed or neutered. Dogs must also play well with others.