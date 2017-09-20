Florence School District 1 names teacher of the year

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) -Megerlyn Davis was named the Florence School District One teacher of the year Wednesday, according to school officials.

Davis teaches choral music at Wilson High School. She was selected from over 20 applicants in the district.
Florence One Superintendent Dr. Randy Bridges surprised Ms. Davis today in her classroom this week.

“I am a product of Florence School District One so this means so much to me the other three ladies are great teachers great educators and that’s why their named honor roll teachers so I’m just appreciative of this award,” said Davis.

Ms. Davis will represent district one in this year’s South Carolina teacher of the year program.

 

