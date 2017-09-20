Georgetown man arrested after heroin distribution investigation

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit say they have arrested one person after an investigation into heroin distribution in Georgetown.

Clyde Christopher Smith was taken into custody on Monday, months after agents learned Smith was distributing heroin while he was on bond from a May DEU arrest for distribution of crack cocaine and distribution of crack near a school or park.

The press release from the DEU states agents made two controlled purchases of heroin from Smith and were then able to obtain a search warrant for his home on Winyah Street in Georgetown.

Agents located Smith, driving in the city of Georgetown and with help from the Georgetown Police Department.

Officers arrested him and brought him back to his house where officials executed a search warrant and seized heroin and crack, digital scales, packaging materials, a sawed-off shotgun, a revolver with the serial number removed, a 7.65 mm pistol, ammunition and cash.

Smith is being held at the Georgetown county Detention Center for two charges of distribution of heroin, two counts of distribution of heroin within half mile of a school or park, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a defaced pistol and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances within half mile of a school or park.