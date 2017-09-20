Hartsville police look for gold or tan car after shooting

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Hartsville Police Department released information related to a possible suspect vehicle after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Lt. Mark Blair with the police department says one person was shot at a home on Bell Avenue Wednesday, but he could not offer details on the victim’s condition. Lt. Blair adds that officers are still at the home investigating and have learned a possible vehicle tied to the shooting is a tan or gold four-door sedan.

No other details were made available about the shooting. Lt. Blair says as more information is gathered, he will release it when possible.