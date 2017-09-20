Hartsville police charge man for shooting on Bell Ave

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Hartsville Police Department have arrested a person for the shooting Wednesday afternoon on Bell Avenue.

According to Lt. Mark Blair with Hartsville police, Willie James Hickman is charged with discharging a firearm, discharging firearms into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

Lt. Blair says one person was shot at a home on Bell Avenue Wednesday, but he could not offer details on the victim’s condition.

Officials add that a tan or gold four-door sedan was possibly tied to the shooting.