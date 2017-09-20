HCPD: man wanted for killing Conway taxi driver in June taken into custody

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The man accused of killing a Conway taxi driver in June was taken into custody by Horry County police Wednesday.

A post from the police department says Marion Javon Campbell was arrested after Horry County police were called to a home on Ole Larry Circle near Juniper Bay Road Wednesday about a barricaded subject.

Campbell is connected to the death of 66-year-old Dennis Mantle on Juniper Bay Road in June, according to Horry County police. Officers say the taxi driver was found inside his van with a gunshot wound on June 26.

Horry County police spokesperson Krystal Dotson says SLED and the US Marshals Task Force also helped make the arrest Wednesday afternoon.

