Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Here are Chris and Julia’s 5 games to choose from and pick winners for Week 5 of the high school football season.

Conway at Myrtle Beach (Thursday Night)

Wilson at West Florence

Andrews at Latta

South Florence at Darlington

Marlboro County at Dillon (Blitz Game of the Week)

Chris’ Winning Picks (21-3)

Conway Wilson Latta Darlington Dillon

Julia’s Winning Picks (13-11)

Conway Wilson Latta South Florence Dillon