Timmonsville man arrested on child pornography charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says a man from Timmonsville has been charged after investigators say he possessed and distributed child pornography.

Christopher Brian Powers, 29, of Timmonsville, faces five charges after he was arrested by investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Powers was taken into Tuesday and charged with four counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment on each count, and one count of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.