Timmonsville police make arrest in August shooting

By Published:

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A man from Florence County was arrested by Timmonsville police in connection with a shooting three weeks ago.

Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown states 22-year-old Robert Askins Jr is accused of shooting a man once in a car and once as the victim was trying to run away from the car on what police believe was a drug deal gone bad.

Officials do say the victim survived.

Booking records reflect Askins has been charged with armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry of a pistol for an incident on August 18. He faces a criminal conspiracy charge and an accessory before the fact to a felony for another incident on August 28.

