StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

The warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather through the next week or so, and Hurricane Jose and Maria will stay offshore. Skies will stay mostly sunny today and Thursday, with some spots hitting 90 degrees. High pressure over the area will weaken enough Thursday and Friday for a few scattered showers to develop, but widespread rain is not expected. High pressure will strengthen over the weekend, bringing more sunshine and keeping afternoon temperatures in the 80s into next week.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 89-90 inland, 86-87 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 68-70 inland, 71-72 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 85-90.