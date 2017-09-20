Two Horry County deputies receive state recognition

By Published:

CONWAY, SC –   The South Carolina Jail Administrator’s Association recently awarded Horry County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Christine Snyder as the South Carolina Jail Administrator’s Association officer of the year.  Deputy Snyder has been employed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center since May of 2010 and currently serves as the gang investigator.

In addition, this year’s recipient for the South Carolina Jail Administrator’s Association supervisor of the year was Horry County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Liz Orlando. Sergeant Orlando has been employed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center since August of 1996 and currently serves as the supervisor of the inmate transportation unit.

