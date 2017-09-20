VIDEO: Florence carjacking victim speaks on crime, finding dog

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – News13 spoke to the victim of the carjacking in Florence that led to the wrong-way pursuit and fiery car crash involving a Florence County deputy.

While Dennis Worden says he’s not allowed to speak about the details of the carjacking, he says he’s thankful for the officers who responded.

“I tried to help somebody that I thought was in need and obviously that wasn’t the case, and this person obviously took advantage of a situation with me and, you know, obviously things got better,” explains Worden.

It didn’t take long for Worden’s focus to shift from his own safety to his dog, who was in the vehicle at the time of the reported carjacking. Even though Worden and his wife searched the area, Cooper, the family dog, couldn’t be found Tuesday night.

“Thank you to the local Florence and Darlington communities,” says Worden. “You know they really, they did a fabulous job of getting the word out that our dog was missing because he was in the car at the time that it happened.”

Worden says Cooper showed up at the Pepsi bottling plant in Florence Wednesday morning.

“He’s home safe now and he’s resting,” says Worden of Cooper. “We’re very grateful that our dog is ok cause he’s like one of our family members.”

Worden’s full interview about his experience and finding Cooper can be viewed in the video above. For those on the News13 app, click here to see the video.