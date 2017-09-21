Conway police serve warrants to accused killer in CresCom Bank robbery

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department says warrants have been served to the man accused of killing two women during a bank robbery in August.

Lt. Selena Small with Conway police says officers served warrants on Brandon Michael Council at the Florence County Detention Center Wednesday. The warrants stem from the murders and armed robbery that occurred on Aug. 21 at CresCom Bank, located at 1230 16th Avenue in Conway.

Council was arrested in Greenville, NC two days after allegedly gunning down the two bank employees and stealing roughly $15,000 in cash. The FBI filed a criminal complaint on him, and he was taken into federal custody.

These warrants served on Council by Conway Police Department are as follows:

2 counts of murder for the deaths of Donna Major and Kathryn Skeen

1 count of armed robbery

1 count of entering a bank with intent to steal

1 count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime

1 count of unlawful possession of a pistol by certain persons

1 count of grand larceny

Council was also indicted on federal charges for the crime on Wednesday. A federal grand jury in Columbia returned an indictment for Council for armed bank robbery resulting in death, use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the press release from the US attorney general, Council could receive life without the possibility of parole or death for the first two federal charges.

Council made an appearance in federal court Thursday, September 14, where the charges against him were explained and he was appointed two lawyers.

Council will be arraigned on the indictment by a US Magistrate Judge in Florence in the coming weeks.