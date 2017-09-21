Crash closes roadway near 14th Ave. S. in North Myrtle Beach

Published:

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach police ask drivers to avoid the area of 14th Avenue South and South Highway 17.

An alert sent out by the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety at 12:17 p.m. Thursday says two southbound lanes are shut down in the area due to an accident. Officials did not give details of the accident or offer a time when the southbound lanes may reopen.

Drivers should avoid 14th Avenue South and South Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach until further notice.

