MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Former Big Brother contestant Marvin Latimer joined News13 NOW again on Thursday to talk about week thirteen of the CBS show’s 19th season. During the final episode of the season on Wednesday night, house guest Josh Martinez won the reality game show.

Watch the video to hear Latimer’s take on the winner and who he thinks would have won if Josh had chosen to go to the “final two” with a different contestant.