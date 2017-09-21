Foul play suspected in case of missing 11-month-old baby, Myrtle Beach police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Myrtle Beach Police Department say a search warrant has been served Thursday night in reference to a case involving a missing baby.

Captain Joey Crosby says police recently learned an 11-month-old baby had not been seen since July.

An investigation was opened and officers served a search warrant on a home on 3rd Avenue South Thursday around 7 p.m.

“At this time we do suspect that foul play is involved in this investigation; however, the public is not in danger,” Captain Crosby said in a press release.

Investigators have identified suspects in this investigation, Captain Crosby added.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s special victim’s unit is assisting with the investigation.

News13 crews on the scene reported a K-9 Unit was also at the scene.