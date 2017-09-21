Foul play suspected in case of missing 11-month-old baby, Myrtle Beach police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Myrtle Beach Police Department say a search warrant has been served Thursday night in reference to a case involving a missing baby.

Captain Joey Crosby says police recently learned an 11-month-old baby had not been seen since July.

An investigation was opened and officers served a search warrant on a home on 3rd Avenue South Thursday around 7 p.m.

“At this time we do suspect that foul play is involved in this investigation; however, the public is not in danger,” Captain Crosby said in a press release.

Investigators have identified suspects in this investigation, Captain Crosby added.