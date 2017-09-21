High school student that posted photo with gun faces charges in 2 SC cities

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC — North Charleston police launched an investigation after a photo surfaced online that appears to show a student with a gun in a bathroom at Stall High School.

The principal called police after learning about the post on Facebook. Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt says it is not clear when the photo was taken.

On Wednesday, North Charleston Police arrested 17-year-old Deshaun Tindal and charged him with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Afterwards, officers learned Tindal also had a warrant out for his arrest in Goose Creek for Possession of a Stolen Handgun. A Berkeley County Bond Court Judge set his bond at $20,000.

The District released a statement saying this type of behavior will not be tolerated and that the student involved in the incident will face serious consequences.

The police report says Tindal is not to return to Stall High School until contacted by school administration.