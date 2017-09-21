Horry County leaders will discuss new regulations for gun use

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders have drafted a new ordinance to regulate where registered gun owners can fire their guns.

The county currently has no restrictions on where registered gun owners can fire their weapons recreationally. “99% of the shooters in Horry County are safe. They’re shooting at targets or they’re hunting. But it’s that 1% out there that’s being reckless and we have no way to do anything about it,” said Councilman Johnny Vaught.

The Public Safety Committee will meet on Monday to discuss an ordinance to prevent “reckless shooting”. Vaught says they’ve defined that as, “shooting into neighborhoods, shooting without proper backup, anything that’s endangering people. It should, by necessity, be a broad definition there are all kinds of ways that you can endanger people.”

The county attempted to restrict gun use within 900 feet of housing subdivisions and schools, but received considerable push back from gun owners. Vaught says this ordinance will not such distance restrictions. Instead, it will allow Horry County police to decide whether someone has become a safety threat by firing their gun. “It makes it a judgement call rather than making it so complicated that nobody understands it. It got so complicated that I couldn’t understand it,” Vaught said.

If the ordinance passes, offenders would have to pay a fine of up to $500 and spend up to 30 days in jail. If they’re arrested for reckless shooting again within a year, they’ll be sentenced to pay a mandatory $1000 fine and spend 30 days in jail. “That’s the teeth to it,” said Vaught. “Before they couldn’t even arrest someone doing that. Their hands were tied before.” He also said registered gun owners in Horry County have no reason to object the ordinance. “It’s not restrictive on people’s second amendment rights. We’re not going to have officers driving around, listening for people shooting. People who are safe shooters are not threatened by this.”

The Horry County Public Safety Commiteee will meet Monday, September 25th at 10 A.M., at the Horry County Government Building in Conway.

It is a public meeting.