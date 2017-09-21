Lawsuit: Myrtle Beach Police Captain fired so ‘less qualified’ officer could have his job

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A former Myrtle Beach Police officer filed a lawsuit against the department, the police chief, and two other city employees for unlawful termination.

The lawsuit was filed Sept. 14 by the Gist Law Firm out of Columbia on behalf of former Myrtle Beach Police employee John Kennedy. The lawsuit claims that Kennedy was not allowed to interview for the assistant police chief position, was discriminated against based on his age, and was then retaliated against for his complaints of age-based discrimination.

Kennedy’s lawsuit claims Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock, Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pederson, and Myrtle Beach Police Director of Human Resources Angela Kegler worked together to get Kennedy out of the department so that Kegler’s boyfriend, a then Lieutenant within the department, could take over Kennedy’s job.

The document also claims that after Prock became chief, she and Pederson worked to change the qualifications to become a Captain with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, eliminating the requirement that Captains must possess a college degree.

Kennedy worked for the Myrtle Beach Police Department from 1980 until 2008, at which time he retired, according to the lawsuit. Kennedy was rehired by the department the same year of his retirement as Lieutenant over the department’s office of professional standards, advancing to Captain in 2014.

The court document claims that when Amy Prock, named as a defendant in the lawsuit, became police chief in July, the newly vacant assistant police chief position was open to applicants, but only Captains within the department could apply. Kennedy’s lawsuit claims he was “imminently qualified” for the assistant chief position, and decided to apply.

The police department’s administrative services division scheduled an interview for Kennedy for the assistant chief position for July 14. On the morning of Kennedy’s scheduled interview, Chief Prock came into his office and indicated it was her and Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pederson’s “desire to bring in ‘newer employees,’” and Kennedy’s employment with the department would end soon – no need for the assistant chief interview, the lawsuit claims.

Kennedy’s lawyer argues that not allowing Kennedy to take part in the interview violated his client’s “contractual rights” based on the Myrtle Beach Police Department employment handbook.

Kennedy’s employment was set to end July 31, 2017. On the morning of July 17, Kennedy spoke with Myrtle Beach Police Human Resources Director Angela Kegler and voiced concern that Prock and Pederson’s actions constituted age-based discrimination. Kegler said she “would bring the matter to the attention of her superiors,” the lawsuit says.

Shortly after that conversation, Kennedy received an email that a previously scheduled event he was to attend on behalf of the city was canceled. Kennedy contacted Kegler again to report that he felt the event cancellation was retaliation for reporting the alleged age-based discrimination. Two days later Kennedy was locked out of the department’s intranet system, email database, and police department building.

Shortly after his termination from the department, Kennedy discovered that Kegler’s boyfriend, Lt. Joey Crosby, had taken over his position, the lawsuit reads. Kennedy claims that Kegler, Pederson, and Prock “conspired and took affirmative steps to terminate (Kennedy) in an effort to ensure that Joseph Crosby received his job despite the fact that Crosby is less qualified than (Kennedy) and does not possess a college degree.”

The lawsuit adds that Kegler, Pederson, and Prock “conspired to have (Kennedy) terminated and to deny (Kennedy) a Grievance Hearing so that Kegler’s less qualified boyfriend could be hired into (Kennedy’s) position.”

Kennedy’s lawyer is asking for actual and compensatory damages to include, “back pay, front pay, travel hardships and travel expenses, and future earnings with cost of living adjustments, prejudgment interest, fringe benefits, and retirement benefits, reinstatement to his employment, and awarding punitive and special damages…” He’s also asking for lawyer fees.

The defendants have 30 days to respond to the lawsuit.