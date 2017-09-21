Man arrested in Conway after striking girlfriend with car

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One man is behind bars this week after he struck his girlfriend with a car Wednesday night, according to an Horry County police report.

Jason Dewey Gaines, 40, of Conway, has been charged with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

The report from Horry County police says officers found Gaines in the parking lot of Wild Wing Resort with Conway police Wednesday night. The victim had been taken to the hospital before police arrived at the scene.

When Horry County officers asked Gaines what happened, he told police he had an argument with his girlfriend and she left the house and began walking along Wild Wing Boulevard. According to the report, Gaines made several conflicting statements about how the collision happened, but at one point told officers she “jumped in front of” the car near Highway 501.

The report also notes the suspect was treated by Horry County Fire Rescue for an anxiety attack before he was transported to J Reuben Long Detention Center.

Police officers traveled to the ER to speak to the victim, who said Gaines had been on a “rampage due to narcotic usage for several days,” according to the report. She said she was walking along Wild Wing Boulevard when she first saw Gaines speeding by. She watched him come back around and though she “attempted to get out of the way, she was unable to do so, and the arrestee struck her with his vehicle.”

The report states that the victim told police her left arm “became mangled around her neck” and she remembers “being up in the air after being struck by the vehicle.”

Booking records confirm Gaines is still being held in the Horry County Detention Center.