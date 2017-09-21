Mom texting while driving loses control in NC, 3 sent to hospital

PINEBLUFF, N.C. — A mother texting while driving lost control of her vehicle Thursday morning in Pinebluff, causing a wreck that led authorities to airlift the mother and her 4-year-old daughter to the hospital, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The mother and daughter suffered serious injuries, troopers said. A third person, another woman, was hospitalized with minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash on Pinebluff Lake Road, troopers said.

The child was properly restrained in her child seat and both women were wearing seat belts, troopers said.

Troopers expect charges to be filed against the mother.

Pinebluff Fire and Rescue, Aberdeen Fire and Rescue, Southern Pines Fire and Rescue, Moore County EMS, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, and the Highway Patrol responded to the wreck, said Frank Staples, of Cypress Pointe Fire.