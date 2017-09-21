Myrtle Beach Edges Conway in Wild 4th Quarter, 13-12

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – For the first 3 quarters of the ballgame Conway and Myrtle Beach were pretty much in a stalemate, Tigers got the only score thanks in part to a 105 yard interception return for a touchdown by Niseym Bellamy. But in the 4th quarter, it was back and forth. Myrtle Beach’s Luke Doty caught a touchdown pass giving the Seahawks a 7-6 lead. Conway responded with a 1 yard touchdown run on 4th down by Daiquawn Clark. Myrtle Beach drove down the field and Jermani Green ran it in for score, giving Myrtle Beach a 13-12 advantage and that would hold up to be the final score.

Myrtle Beach improves to 3-3 overall, that’s their 2nd straight victory.

Conway falls for the first time this season, dropping their record to 4-1 overall.