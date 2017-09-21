Myrtle Beach police start new community outreach program

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock is starting a new community outreach program in Myrtle Beach.

She, along with several other top officers in the department, met on Wednesday night to talk about the department’s mission and vision and hear concerns from community members.

“Face to face meetings are the best,” said Prock. “They help get information out and they give you the ability to ask questions.”

Nicholette Hemingway, one of the community members in the crowd, said she wants to see more diversity in the police department.

“Because if someone’s coming out to serve you and don’t look like you, it’s very hard to have that trust,” she added. “And whether they’re going to serve you correctly, whether they’re going to treat you fairly and equally.”

Hemingway also suggested assigning officers to a particular area to build relationships.

“If you see this person in your community every day and you see this person interacting with not only you, but with your neighbors, you know that person truly cares about your wellbeing,” she added.

While Hemingway has been to some Neighborhood Watch meetings, she said this Community Outreach Meeting was different.

“I think in this forum, where you had all the top brass here and the city manager, I think I was definitely heard tonight,” she added.

Prock said this is one of a series of meetings with other neighborhoods and business leaders.

“We’re trying to focus on bringing the community together, on how to address some of the needs and evaluate what we can do as a community to address the violence,” she added.

The final meeting is Thursday, September 28, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at the Base Recreation Center in Myrtle Beach.