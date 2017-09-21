North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue working to improve response through training

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue completed an annual training for their officers on Wednesday. This was meant to help them go over practices and policies to make sure everyone has the latest information and is up to date on how they can best help the community.

This training is specifically for the Lieutenants in the department and they worked on updating their guidelines for communication. Lt. Nash said when they do this, it allows lieutenants to make better decisions before they get to an emergency call, allowing them to be more effective during the rescue.

“The guidelines are going to help reduce the risk to the members of the organization and the community.” said Lt. Nash.

“When we arrive on an incident, for example, a structure fire, being able to understand what we need to do before we even arrive is really important.”

Fire chief Garry Spain said this was also a time for them to go over the pros and cons of the new rescue equipment they’ve received like their new ATV or their new High Water Rescue vehicle. This helped them assess what’s been working and not working, and look at lessons from past situations.

“There were lessons learned from Hurricane Matthew. Lessons learned from major fires like the warehouse fire we had the other night,” said Chief Spain.

He said improving their communication puts everyone on the same page and allows them to be as effective as possible when they’re on emergency rescues.